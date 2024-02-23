Sign up to never miss a drop
City Girls' JT Did Diesel, McDonald's Wings & a Symphony With Solange

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
When JT, one-half of the powerfully ribald City Girls, describes her outfits as Looks, capital L if you please. But that's what they are. She doesn't merely wear looks — she rocks Looks. Simply provide the clothes and she will do the rest.

And so Diesel did, and so JT came, saw, and conquered Milan.

"I was focused on me and nailing my Look while soaking in the surroundings and being in Milan," she told Highsnobiety. "It felt so surreal."

Surreal or not, JT came correct, as usual, wearing one of the house's hybrid knit sets with statement makeup so gloriously loud that it could be heard coming before she even entered the room.

"I felt like the look would go perfectly with a dramatic eye and wet hair look. I create a lot of mood boards and had this one saved for a special moment."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Special moment indeed. That's a part of JT's personality not immediately obvious from her off-the-cuff one-liners — she's quite pragmatic and plans Looks "with locations in mind," as she says.

Key location: Diesel's Fall/Winter 2024 runway show.

"I loved the rawness of the show," she enthused. "I loved seeing Glenn’s vision come to life and how creative the show was. You can tell Glenn is a visionary artist." 

A veteran fan of the brand — "I’ve been wearing Diesel forever. I’d love to bring back Diesel low-rise jeans." — the show was one of highlights of JT's trip to Italy. But it wasn't the only one.

"Besides the show, one of my favorite things about being here was going to McDonald’s for the wings! Also, while I was in Milan I went to a symphony with Solange and had the best time ever!"

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This level of sheer excitement cannot be faked. But then, who among us wouldn't want to join Solange for a night of culture? Just a couple City Girls out on the town.

