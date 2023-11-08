Sign up to never miss a drop
For Diesel, ‘Tis the Season To Be Kinky

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Christmas campaigns can often be a little samey, but when it comes to Diesel — Glenn Martens’ Diesel at that — it’s anything but monotonous.

This festive season, the Italian label is giving the big D and going hardcore for the holidays by tapping famous porn stars and OnlyFans creators to star in a kinky as hell XXXMAS campaign rife with 90s-inspired porn cliches.

Take the plumber with a massive set of tools or a classic delivery guy with an XXL package, for instance, or the mechanic ready to rotate your tires, the bored and horny housewife, the gardener with a big hose and the suburban swingers filming their own orgy.

Every which way you look at Diesel’s XXXMAS campaign, there’s something risqué to feast upon. It’s raunchy and it’s provocative, but that's to be expected of a brand that created a giant condom mountain for Milan Fashion Week.

Underneath the set's kinkiness, there are actual clothes to be seen too, Diesel's Holiday 23 collection to be precise.

Look past the campaign's provado and you'll find soft tailoring fused with classic menswear staples, metallic and solarised mini dresses that skim the body and reference dreamy, 90s pop silhouettes.

Elsewhere there are new takes of Diesel's best-selling 1DR and Charm-D bags, and shoes that include new Hammer D boots and the S- Prototype P1 sneaker.

Glenn Martens’ Diesel has become renowned for delivering the shock factor in recent seasons. 

For FW23 Diesel invited guests to its runway by way of a custom Durex six-pack, an invitation that also teased the brand’s forthcoming Durex collaboration.

The season before, Diesel notched itself a Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable artwork ever made, after playing host to a gigantic inflatable for its SS23 presentation.

Diesel’s XXXMAS campaign, though, is Martens’ most bawdy campaign to date. And while the rest of us continue to try and evade Santa’s naughty list, Diesel is clearly firmly of the belief that naughty is nice. Merry XXXMAS!

