Clarks' Wallabee Boot Is a Kuruption Ting!

Brand: Kurupt FM x Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee Boot

Release Date: August 11

Price: (108.9?)

Buy: Clarks Originals

Editor's Notes: Garage heads, ravers, and anyone else that's been obsessed with Kurupt FM, listen up: the world’s number one pirate radio station is linking up with Clarks Originals for a new spin on the iconic Wallabee Boot that'll have your gun fingers firing!

Clarks Originals

What initially started out as a fictional Brentford-based radio station on the BBC comedy series People Just Do Nothing has since expanded into a fully-fledged entertainment group.

Now MC Grindah, DJ Beats, Chabuddy G, Steves, and Decoy can boast to have performed live shows and festivals (including Glastonbury) and back in 2021 even released a feature-length movie People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan.

Clarks Originals

All that, though, pales into insignificance now Kurupt FM can add a Clarks Originals collaboration to its ever-expanding list of achievements with their take on the Wallabee Boot set to land on August 11.

The shoe itself features a premium grey suede upper embossed with an all-over print of the famous Kurupt FM K hand logo, a smooth black nubuck collar, sprayed crepe soles, three interchangeable laces, and a custom logo fob.

1 / 3 Clarks Originals

To accompany the release, the Kurupt crew have also created a string of skits to help educate their fans on the iconic Clarks Wallabee, some of which can be viewed on the British label’s IG.

Clarks' Wallabee Boot has been reworked by a slew of labels and artists in its time, although it's safe to say that the hi-top silhouette has never quite been the focus of a link-up like this: it's a Kuruption Ting!