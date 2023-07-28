Aleali May MAYDE Some Colorful Corduroy Clarks

Clarks Originals' already-impressive roster of collaborators just got better, having added stylist and designer Aleali May to the lineup.

On July 17, May took to Instagram to preview samples of her upcoming collaboration with the British footwear brand, which sees her take on the timeless Wallabee boot.

May's Clark Wallabee Boots come in five vibrant schemes — Pacific Blue, Terracotta, Sand, Sunshine, and Coral — each equipped with corduroy uppers.

Like past shoe team-ups, May's Clarks collaborations drew inspiration from her hometown LA, with the vibrant schemes "evoking the look and feel of breezy California evenings," per a press statement.

The collaborative Wallabee boots are complete with the Wallabee's traditional natural rubber pebble crepe sole and Clarks fobs, including one flap with May's signature "A" motif as seen on her beloved Jordan collabs.

The Clarks are actually a collaboration with May's MAYDE Worldwide brand, an apparel line of cozy staples that launched in 2022. MAYDE quietly teased the Clarks collab back in March, with the colorful pairs showing up alongside matching apparel in campaigns. Indeed, Aleali May x Clarks was sitting right under our noses the whole time.

The MAYDE x Clarks Wallabee boot drops on July 28, available for purchase via Clarks' website and physical retail locations as well as select Clarks stockists.

Clarks continues to make every season its season with noteworthy non-collaborative offerings and impressive team-ups. Indeed, 2023 alone is a big year for Clarks' partnerships, including projects with sacai, Martine Rose, and KITH to name a few.

Now, May has entered the Clarks chat. And the designer also knows a thing or two about excellent footwear, having successfully designed seven Jordan shoes with impeccable detailing and luxe finishes.

Now, the two have come together for an official shoe collab, which is expected to be a hit given their track records of extremely-coveted drops.

This article was published on July 17 and updated on July 24