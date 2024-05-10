Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Foamy Runner Is Too Nice To Run In

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

New Balance’s FuelCell Rebel v4 was already sneaker of the year, even before the reveal of its beautiful olive green makeover.

The Foamy sneaker, which first landed in a “Spice Blue” colorway earlier this year, returns for summer in a new “Linen/Lichen Green/Stoneware” iteration. 

When I first received a pair of NB’s newest runners back in early February, I immediately took them for a spin and managed to convince myself they were carbon-plated. Alas, they were not.

Instead, the energy-returning propulsion I felt underfoot that sunny morning was as a result of New Balance’s proprietary FuelCell foam, which felt as good, if not better, than a number of carbon super shoes I’d tried.

New Balance
After all, New Balance’s FuelCell Rebel v4 is crafted to be light and fast. Which they are. But in the absence of a carbon plate, it also means that they can be worn on the daily without the risk of carbon-related injuries.

Aside from being highly functional and an all-round stellar shoe, New Balance’s FuelCell Rebel v4 is also wildly great-looking, to the point that it looks good worn outside of the realm of exercise, too.

Truthfully, I thought that NB had peaked a little early with its debut “Spice Blue” take, which was paired with a perfectly pastel yellow midsole that goes great with a cap I own of the same color. That was until I saw NB’s latest version anyway, which tops the lot.

Anyways, in true New Balance style, it’s likely that it’ll bring out another runner just as good in the very near future.

But until then, let’s all ogle at the sight of New Balance’s “Linen/Lichen Green/Stoneware” FuelCell Rebel v4 for a little longer.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
