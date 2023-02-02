Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Packer's Crocskin Wallabees Are Landing

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

This article was originally posted on December 2021, 2022, and updated on February 2, 2023

Brand: Packer x Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee Boot

Release Date: w/c Feb 6

Price: TBC

Buy: Clarks

Editor's Notes: For Clarks Originals, 2022 was a pretty subdued year all things considered. Compared to the previous 24 months where the British footwear label was linking with every man and his dog, the last year feels a lot less congested.

That being said, they still managed to collaborate with the likes of C.P. Company, Moncler, and VANDYTHEPINK, to name only a few.

New York-based footwear outfit Packer looks to be adding itself to Clarks’ ever-growing list of collaborators in the very near future.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following an IG post from Packer's Brand Director Victor Kan last month, Clarks themselves have now confirmed the collaboration with a release slated for the week commencing February 6, 2023.

The collab itself will include two Wallabee Boots clad in Light Pink & Maple Croc, a vibe Clarks loyalists will be familiar with following a couple of snakeskin makeovers in recent years.

Late last year, Teddy Santis’ Aimé Leon Dore took a swing at the Wallabee low in two snakeskin iterations, as well as the epochal Desert Boot silhouette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This Packer collaboration though is one for those looking for something a little more subtle, which is pretty wild considering it's still a snakeskin Wallabee Boot.

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
Style Writer
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
