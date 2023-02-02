Packer's Crocskin Wallabees Are Landing

This article was originally posted on December 2021, 2022, and updated on February 2, 2023

Brand: Packer x Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee Boot

Release Date: w/c Feb 6

Price: TBC

Buy: Clarks

Editor's Notes: For Clarks Originals, 2022 was a pretty subdued year all things considered. Compared to the previous 24 months where the British footwear label was linking with every man and his dog, the last year feels a lot less congested.

That being said, they still managed to collaborate with the likes of C.P. Company, Moncler, and VANDYTHEPINK, to name only a few.

New York-based footwear outfit Packer looks to be adding itself to Clarks’ ever-growing list of collaborators in the very near future.

Following an IG post from Packer's Brand Director Victor Kan last month, Clarks themselves have now confirmed the collaboration with a release slated for the week commencing February 6, 2023.

The collab itself will include two Wallabee Boots clad in Light Pink & Maple Croc, a vibe Clarks loyalists will be familiar with following a couple of snakeskin makeovers in recent years.

Late last year, Teddy Santis’ Aimé Leon Dore took a swing at the Wallabee low in two snakeskin iterations, as well as the epochal Desert Boot silhouette.

This Packer collaboration though is one for those looking for something a little more subtle, which is pretty wild considering it's still a snakeskin Wallabee Boot.