​​Clarks Turned Its Wallabee Into a Very Nice Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Clarks Originals' Wallabee is perhaps one of the most instantly recognizable shoes on the planet.

Part moccasin, part chukka, the Clarks Wallabee, first released in 1967, is also one of the most versatile shoes out there slotting in as comfortably amidst a formal setting (like a wedding or a funeral) as it does in an informal one (not a wedding or a funeral) thanks to its super versatile silhouette.

For Spring/Summer 2024, Clarks is upping the ante with the Wallabee’s versatility by switching out the silhouette’s archetypal crepe sole and replacing it with a chunky Vibram sole (perfect for hiking and long walks).

By doing so, the Wallabee is instantly transformed from its traditional moccasin-like self into a bonafide everyday sneaker.

1 / 4
Clarks Originals

Titled the Clarks Walla Eden Lo, a follow on from the Wallabee Eden midway through 2023, the shoe retains all the hallmarks of a classic Wallabee on the upper — plush suede, fobs on the laces, a blanket stitch around the collar — but with the contemporary twist underfoot.

Arriving in Clarks’ classic “Maple” and black colorways, the Clarks Walla Eden Lo, which is available online now, is further proof (if you needed it) that the Clarks Wallabee is one of the most underrated shoes in the game.

In fact, I’d go as far as to say it’s the most underrated shoe. I mean, how many other shoes can be turned laceless or into actual platforms and still look this great?

How many other shoes can be the focal point of a plethora of collaborations with a myriad brands and never (not once) look less than sensational in any of them?

And, lastly, how many shoes, aside from the Clarks Wallabee, can be transformed into an everyday sneaker and still look as good as the Clarks Walla Eden Lo? Exactly. Point proven.

