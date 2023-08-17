Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Daniëlle Cathari Has a Wallabee For Every Day of the Week

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Fed up of wearing the same pair of Clarks Wallabees more than once a week? Daniëlle Cathari is too, so much so that the Amsterdam-based artist, who's known for her playful subversive takes on classic designs, has teamed up with the British footwear brand to drop seven (!!!) takes on the silhouette.

“I wanted to create seven unique colourways in my very own color palette, one for each day of the week,” she said of her Clarks collaboration, which is set to land on August 18.

“As a frequent Wallabee wearer, it would only make sense to partner with Clarks Originals on a first footwear collab.”

Cathari, who began her working life as a 16 year old making handcrafted bow ties and selling them via Tumblr, already boasts collaborations with the likes of Woolrich and adidas, from which she's garnered a loyal cult following and almost 100,000 Instagram followers in the process.

Typically, Cathari’s take on the Wallabee is unapologetically Cathari. Each style boasts a healthy balance of femininity and streetwear, all the while retaining the silhouette's epochal DNA. Reworked using a plethora of premium materials, Cathari’s Wallabees arrive in shades of Chocolate Brown, Deep Kelly Green, Dusty Pink, Pale Green, Chilli Red, Lavender, and Navy.

And, as if seven new colorways of the Wallabee wasn’t enough, each pair of Daniëlle Cathari x Clarks Wallabees also comes with a matching leather key holder inspired by the shoe’s archetypal fobs.

Of course, a collaboration isn’t anything new for the Clarks Wallabee, which has been the focal of a collaboration on countless occasions.

From Aimé Leon Dore and Stüssy to Vandy The Pink and Kurupt FM, the Wallabee has been a canvas for more labels than you can shake a crepe sole at.

Still, no matter how many times the Wallabee has been reworked, few have had the vigor and confidence of Daniëlle Cathari to drop seven colorways in one hit.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Clarks Wallabees

    Every Year is the Year of the Clarks Wallabee

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Brief Lesson in Grade-A Back to School Shoes

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far

    • Style
  • suede shoes

    10 Pairs of Spring/Summer Suede Kicks

    • Style

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Another Nike TNs Colorway For The Books

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Remember MSCHF's "Medical Boot?" Well, It's a Mule Now

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Why Does Drake Wear an Apron on His "It's All a Blur" Tour?

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Every Beckham Gets a $2,000 Goyard Bag — Yes, Even the Kids

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Daniëlle Cathari Has a Wallabee For Every Day of the Week

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Bad Bunny's New adidas Are For Bostonians Only

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023