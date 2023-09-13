Coca-Cola Joins In On The AI Conversation

The future is now, and AI is all the rage these days. Once considered a distant dystopian technology only featured in futuristic sci-fi films, AI has been delivered to us here and now, years ahead of schedule.

While still in an infantile stage of development, artificial intelligence is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating advancements in recent memory, presenting just as much utility as it has discrepancy.

The Coca-Cola Company. 1. Created by Chris Branch, 2. Created by Dennis Brinkmann & Huang Ean Hwa, 3. Created by Henry Daubrez

Intrigued by all the discourse surrounding society’s most notable innovation, Coca-Cola invited members of the HS team to its “Real Magic Creative Academy,” a workshop that saw dozens of creators arrive at Coke HQ in Atlanta for a three-day workshop surrounding AI and design.

Bringing together artists from all across the globe, Coke cultivated a community of like-minded individuals to push the conversation forward by crafting unique artwork using AI tools and special Coca-Cola archive materials.



“At Coca-Cola, we’re committed to testing, learning, and scaling ideas using emerging technologies," shares Pratik Thakar, Global Head of Generative AI at Coca-Cola. "The Real Magic Creative Academy is a testament to that commitment. We gave the artists a blank canvas and then let them create the magic."



Art and design is one area that maintains a divisive number of supporters and detractors when thinking about integrating the semi-autonomous technology into the creative discipline. On one side, you have those championing the endless opportunities AI offers artists to stretch their imaginations. On the other side, many feel this new technology is a cheap backdoor way into the creative world, lacking the genuine passion and prowess needed to produce quality design works.

During the event, our HS team members chatted with the creatives and Coca-Cola team about the use of AI within fashion spaces. Referencing Harry Potter’s statement Balenciaga moment as well as GANNI’s AI-infused SS24 runway show, several talks championed integrating AI into design and creative processes and denounced the idea that the advanced tech is something to be feared–– even the introduction of the camera shook up the creative world at one point in time.

1 / 8 The Coca-Cola Company. Created by Paul Parson

In the spirit of reaching new heights in design, we commissioned 16 artists to create pieces inspired by the iconic bubbly beverage and our signature Neu York pop-up experience for NYFW.

1 / 8 The Coca-Cola Company. Created by Amanda Liddick



To learn more about Coca-Cola’s Real Magic Creative Academy, visit coca-colacompany.com.