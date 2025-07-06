This Luxurious Swoosh-Free Jordan Sneaker Is an Ice-Cold Beast

Nike is bringing back Swoosh-free Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers, arguably one of its most luxurious and minimalist Jordan designs.

Several No Swoosh Jordan 1 Low sneakers were released between 2016 and 2018, including an "Ice Blue" version, which is expected to rerelease later this year.

The "Ice Blue" pairs are exactly as they sound, offering an almost tonal look in a frosted blue shade. Underneath the icy waters, the sneaker features textured snakeskin uppers and creamy leather interiors.

The Jordan 1 Low concludes with a cream-colored rubber sole, adding a hint of vintage vibes to the premium design.

Expected to relaunch later this year, the Jordan 1 Low No Swoosh, also known as the Swooshless Jordan sneaker, will feature the same blank-side design as before. Expect more premium constructions and, of course, no Swooshes (aside from the tongue tag and insoles).

The "Ice Blue/Sail" Jordan 1 Low No Swoosh sneakers are anticipated to drop in the fall season on Nike's website, alongside a couple of other returning Swooshless shoes.

First, there were Jordan loafer-mules. Then, there were the Swarovski low-top sneakers. Now, we're getting Swooshless Jordans. The Jordan Brand's anniversary keeps getting crazier.

