COMME des GARÇONS & HOKA Are Keeping Their Sneaker Extra Normal

2024 is making out to be another good year for COMME des GARÇONS sneaker collaborations. Following CdG HOMME's new Nikes, a HOKA sneaker has come to light.

The HOKA sneaker collab is actually a team-up with BLACK COMME des GARÇONS, CdG's more affordable sub-label centered around striped-down designs.

True to its name, BLACK CdG's pieces often come in black or white, alongside super simple graphics. BLACK COMME des GARÇONS' collabs follow much of the same formula, typically arriving as quiet takes (almost too quiet, sometimes).

For the HOKA collab, BLACK CdG tackles the HOKA TC 1.0 sneaker, delivered in — you guessed it – triple black.

The Black CdG's HOKA shoe looks almost exactly like an existing all-black HOKA TC 1.0 (the general release pair is on HOKA's website as we speak).

BLACK CdG's HOKA TC 1.0 sneakers feature most of the trainer's original details, including the striped mesh upper, stacked sole, and, probably, the Vibram outsole. Of course, BLACK COMME des GARÇONS also keeps the all-black colorway.

The HOKA TC 1.0 makes sense for BLACK CdG. It's a frill-free black sneaker that aligns with BLACK CdG's "back to basics" design language. Then, it checks the color theme box too.

As the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Instead, BLACK CdG throws in some new golden rings and a subtle logo, and calls it a day for a perfectly normal sneaker collab.

HOKA and COMME des GARÇONS fans seem excited about the shoe toe, judging by the number of fire emojis in the comments. Those looking to cop can catch these sometime later this year.