COMME des GARÇONS Upped Its Nike Air Max Game Literally

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

A Friday afternoon in Paris saw COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS put on its Fall/Winter 2024 presentation for men's fashion week. For the FW24 season, the brand delivered beautiful head-to-toe wears in shades of cream and black — a Nike collab covered the "toe" part, by the way.

Like past seasonal shows, COMME des GARÇONS offered up first looks at a forthcoming Nike sneaker collaboration, with the latest looking like — wait — platform Nike Air Maxes?! Absolutely.

As models turned to the side on the catwalk, it gave us the best look yet at the nice thick soles on COMME des GARÇONS' FW24 Nike sneakers. Some even reminded me of the Jordan 1 Brooklyn boot's base.

It's hard to make out the particular Air Max model taken for a spin by CdG, but the collaborative sneakers boasts similar elements of Nike's Air Max 95 and 97 shoes — models that COMME des GARÇONS has tackled previously. Some of the FW24 Nikes looked like a 95 and 97 at the same time.

As far as colorways, COMME des GARÇONS introduces its new Nikes in its signature muted palette, resulting in a tonal black, all-white, and black/white scheme.

It hasn't been all black and white for CdG's sneaker collabs. We've seen CdG incorporate some pops of colors for pretty-in-pink Air Max 180 and Vans sneakers. Otherwise, the label's sneakers maintain essential black and white hues.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with the classic black and white — and occasional navy blue — coming from COMME des GARÇONS. Like I said, they're classic colors that go with nearly anything. Not to mention, the color combo looks so good against CdG's clever Nike collabs like zen garden-inspired Foamposites and football heels.

You can add COMME des GARÇONS' platform Air Maxes to the list, too.

