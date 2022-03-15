Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
CDG's Latest Nike Sneaker is...Pretty Underwhelming

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
Brand: BLACK COMME des GARÇONS x Nike

Model: Eagle

Release Date: March 18

Price: ¥28,600 (approx. $243)

Buy: In store at DSM and CDG Japan.

Editor's Notes: COMME des GARÇONS and Nike's long-term relationship has birthed some brilliant creations over the years – unsurprisingly standing as one of the most frequent and most celebrated collaborative partnerships within the Swoosh archive. 

There have been plenty of big wins throughout the time they've stood side-by-side, including the revival of the Foamposite, Air Max 180, Air Force 1 – and a duo of slick Air Max 97s are still somewhere on the horizon

On occasion, the team-up doesn't knock it quite as far out of the park. Most recently, the fanbase was split by the divisive Premier, which combined a classic football boot and heels. Sure, the sneakers were different and experimental, but whether or not they were good is up for debate. 

The latest in a long line of sneakers to undergo the BLACK COMME des GARÇONS treatment is the 1980s road racing classic, the Nike Eagle. 

This archival silhouette was first introduced in 1980 as the brand's most lightweight shoe. Certainly a relic of its time, the Eagle's age shows. Understated to the point of being pretty underwhelming, CDG does its best to revitalize the sneaker with black leather and smooth suede.

If you're looking for an easy-wearing alternative to the Blazer Low, Superstar, or Stan Smith, this might fit the bill, but if you're looking for some of CDG's effortless statement flair, you're out of luck this time around.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

