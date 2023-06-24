Sign up to never miss a drop
Stay 20 Toes Down in COMME des GARÇONS' SS24 shoes

in Sneakers

Thought MSCHF Crocs and Rick Owens' medical boot was wild? Meet COMME des GARÇONS HOMME double-footed derby shoes and creepers.

CdG's surreal shoes debuted during the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, joining some collaborative Nike ACG shoes on the runway. It's safe to say CdG's footwear stole the show.

CdG's double-headed shoes was made in collaboration with Kids Love Gaite, designer Shintaro Yamamoto's shoe label known for giving classic footwear silhouettes eye-catching designs.

The CdG x Kids Love Gaite shoes are hard to miss, that's for sure. Easily the wackiest shoes of fashion week thus far, CdG's collaborative leather shoes come in a couple of two-feet options.

One iteration saw the slightly-plump toe boxes side-by-side, while another went with a stack of double-foot action.

As we got up close with these wild creations, we noticed the additional toe box isn't just for show — there was an inside opening for the second toe. But looking at the angle, it seems like an injury waiting to happen — unless your foot naturally curves that way.

Still, don't risk permanent damage in the name of drip.

One commenter put it best regarding the COMME des GARÇONS x Kids Love Gaite shoes: it keeps the haters guessing. Ya can't let them know which direction you're heading next.

