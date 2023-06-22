Sign up to never miss a drop
MSCHF Met Crocs at Rick Owens (?!)

Mere months after MSCHF's Big Red Boot took the internet (and real world) by storm, it's baaaaack. But, this time, MSCHF brought in Crocs to make the Big Boot extra upsetting.

MSCHF and Crocs' collaborative Boot (is that Big Yellow Boot?) was revealed by Tommy Cash at Rick Owens' Spring/Summer 2024 Men's Paris Fashion Week presentation, and it looks exactly how it sounds.

This shoe combines the tall shaft of MSCHF's Big Red Boot with the clunky shape of Crocs' Classic Clog to create a shape that unmistakably hybridizes each company's signature shapes.

If the MSCHF x Crocs Boot isn't head-turning enough as is, how about it being painted a blinding yellow? Not since the restock of the Lightning McQueen Crocs has there been a louder pair of clogs.

MSCHF confirmed to Highsnobiety that the MSCHF x Crocs Boot was manufactured by MSCHF, rather than Crocs, utilizing the same specialty factory that was capable of producing the Big Red Boot's ultra-thick one-piece rubber frame.

You'd have to be living under a rock to have avoided MSCHF's Big Red Boot when it exploded across the internet in February 2023, inspiring memes, mockery, low-quality dupes, and more celebrity co-signs than anyone could possibly count. MSCHF issued a rare restock for the boot in early June, as if to prelude the MSCHF x Crocs Boot.

No release date, price, or, really, any official details are available for MSCHF and Crocs Boot collaboration, unsurprisingly. Expect drop details to arrive shortly, though.

In the meanwhile, our thoughts are with Rick Owens, whose runway show was practically undermined by the MSCHF x Crocs reveal. We still love you, Rick!

