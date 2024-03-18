Sign up to never miss a drop
COMME des GARÇONS' Dropping the Perfect New Balance Slip-On

Words By Morgan Smith

It's COMME season. COMME des GARÇONS and its many extensions have begun rolling out their Spring/Summer 2024 offerings, including shoe team-ups. In other words, it's finally time for the brand's slip-on New Balances.

When revealed during COMME des GARÇONS HOMME's SS24 presentation in June 2023, the laceless New Balances were simply presented as a new nameless model. But after Aminé's bananas take on the shoe, we now know what to call these gems: the New Balance 610S (assuming the "S" stands for "slip-on").

The New Balance 610S is simply the 610 sneaker without a shoelace system, preserving the model's hiking-style sole but with a new lace-free upper.

All-black takes over the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x New Balance 610S sneaker. The muted tone dresses everything from the mesh, suede, and leather upper to the semi-chunky outsole.

There are also some subtle moments of white on the New Balance 610S, mostly from CdG branding moments.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME also offers up a regular New Balance 610 sneaker (with laces) rendered in a tonal off-white colorway, as previewed in 2023, amongst other buzz-worthy footwear.

Indeed, COMME des GARÇONS also debuted those viral double-toed derby shoes, in addition to its New Balance collabs in 2023.

While mutated derby shoes have since dropped (and been all over the global fashion weeks), COMME des GARÇONS HOMME's New Balance 610S and normal 610 sneakers are scheduled to arrive at HOMME stores on March 22.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
