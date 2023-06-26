COMME des GARÇONS & Nike ACG Hit the Trail for SS24

COMME des GARÇONS' Nike collaborations are as popular as they are frequent: CDG's mainline menswear collection and Nike typically drop two sneaker collabs a year. That doesn't even include all the CDG sub-labels and their various shoe team-ups, mind you, and there's pleeeeenty of those.

For Spring/Summer 2024, COMME des GARÇONS and Nike are back at it again (surprise surprise). Specifically, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS is taking on a trail-ready Nike ACG sneaker, despite the collection itself absolutely not being something you'd wanna wear on a long trek.

This is CDG's second Nike ACG sneaker, technically, following the Air Mowabb that dropped in 2018.

Revealed during the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS SS24 runway show on June 23, COMME des GARÇONS' second Nike ACG sneaker takes on a form similar to the Nike ACG Terra boot or Nike ACG Mountain Fly shoe line, with a sleek facade and heightened mudguard.

You can see that the CDGHP x Nike ACG shoes sport tall tongues, easily adjustable laces, and sleek sole units that distinguish them from typical ACG footwear.

We got up close and personal with the new COMME des GARÇONS Nike ACG sneakers at the Japanese brand's Paris Fashion Week showroom, which allowed us to get all the details.

As per usual for a CDG x Nike collab, the collaborative SS24 sneakers are offered exclusively in monochrome shades of black and white.

The rare recent exception was COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS' recent Nike Terminator sneakers, which sported a single color against their otherwise muted leather uppers.

Even wilder shoes took the COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS SS24 runway alongside the Nikes, including some insane double-layered derbies and stacked George Cox creepers.

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS is the Japanese fashion label's top-shelf men's collection, still designed by house founder Rei Kawakubo since it debuted in 1984.

Only COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and BLACK COMME des GARÇONS do Nike sneaker collaborations, while CDG Shirt focuses on ASICS and Spalwart and CDG designer Junya Watanabe focuses on New Balance and Stepney Worker's Club.

I could go on and on about how much I love COMME des GARÇONS' clothes — few fashion brands, if any, at CDG's scale are making clothes that're even half as courageously distinct — but we're focusing on just the Nike ACG sneaker collab for now 'cuz, well, that's what most people wanna see. Unfortunate, sorta, but that's the way of the world.

At least the new Nikes are nice.