Chuck Taylors But Make Them Dummy Thicc Goth Stompers

Converse's Chuck Taylors have appeared in many forms and iterations over the years. And for its next trick, the classic sneaker goes full goth mode.

The newest model is called the All-Star Lifted ST Z SHIN-HI, or just the All-Star Lifted for short. It's essentially Converse's own interpretation of platform goth boots.

The brand's pairs arrive with buckled leather straps across the canvas upper, joined by a thick platform creeper-style sole. The results offer the look and feel of a genuine goth stomper, but in All-Star fashion.

Of course, the Converse All-Star Lifted shoes come in a black colorway, now available on Converse Japan's website for ¥16,500, or around $107.

Converse's Japan imprint often produces these more trendy, higher-quality takes on the brand's signature styles, resulting in drops like ultra-chunky ballet sneakers and square-toed sneakers. And let's not forget those Converse cowboy boots.

Now, it's back with another clever banger, Chucks for goth girls.

