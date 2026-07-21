Vans’ Skate Loafer Is a Chocolatey Curveball With Some Serious Texture

Vans has been flirting with loafers for a while now, we’ve seen just about every model transformed into a slip-on, and admittedly most have been solid, but the Skate Loafer feels less like a side experiment and more like a category of its own.

Rather than simply dressing up one of its classics, Vans has landed somewhere between polished and punk, a place where a loafer can still feel at home on a skate spot.

It’s the kind of unexpected crossover that sounds wrong on paper, but makes complete sense once you see it. Especially when it's got Vans’ heritage thrown all over it.

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With its rich, dark tones and textured finish, this pair has a worn-in charm that feels pulled from the archive. There’s something familiar about it, like it’s been sitting in the back of someone’s closet for years waiting to be rediscovered.

The result is a shoe that feels less like a formal switch-up and more like a natural evolution of Vans’ anything-goes attitude. That’s what makes the Skate Loafer work. It doesn’t take itself too seriously or try to become a traditional dress shoe (although it most definitely could pass for one). It’s still very much Vans, just with a slightly sharper haircut.

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Equal parts skater and outsider, it’s proof that the best ideas often come from mixing things that weren’t supposed to go together.

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