Rick Owens' Converse Weapon Is the Cream of the Crop

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Brand: Rick Owens DRKSHDW x Converse

Model: TURBOWPN

Release Date: April 2022

Price: $230

Converse x DrkshdwTURBOWPN Sneakers
$230
Editor's Notes: Add another one to the list. Last year Rick Owens dished out his adventurous rework of the Converse Chuck Taylor but he's already back with the sneaker giant for another bespoke spin on a classic silhouette.

Once again, Owens is mutating the Converse Weapon into something that, compared to that snub-nosed Chuck, is comparatively approachable. It's nearly as beefy as his own sneakers, for crying out loud.

It'd be pretty easy to imagine this sneaker as a more accessible iteration of Owens' own hefty stompers, given its immense footprint.

Like its predecessor, the TURBOWPN is tall, chunky, and extra imposing with a super-tall tongue, a feature carried over from Owens' Chuck Taylors. Nike previously hinted that more colorways of the TURBOWPN would roll out and this hefty beige leather iteration will certainly do for now, sporting flat laces, a thick, layered midsole, the usual ridged outsole.

"When I discovered how powerful just oversizing something a little bit was, which I've done with a lot of my clothes, that became one of my tools," Owens said.

There's beauty in the bigness, as designers other than Owens well know. In fact, Demna Gvasalia once said, "I hate to see small feet visually. To me, large shoes are more stable."

What better way to ensure sturdy stepping than a giant pair of not-so-sporty basketball sneakers?

