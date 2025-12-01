A Military-Beige Converse Chuck Taylor With Perfectly Squared Toes

How to make the Chuck Taylor better? Two words: square toes.

Converse Japan is back with more square-toed Chuck Taylors, officially called the All Star Square Toe Hi.

Imagine if a classy leather dress shoe and the all-time classic Chuck Taylor walked into a bar. And out came the All-Star Square Toe, equipped with square-shaped toe boxes and slicked-up leather details.

It still features traditional canvas materials for the upper, as well as the unmistakable All-Star badge on the sidewall. But this Chuck Taylor is dressier than the normal pairs.

Converse has introduced a few other square-toe versions, as well as full-on dress shoe efforts. But this is the first all-beige pair of square-toed Chucks, and it's pretty good.

Converse 1 / 2

The Japanese imprint is also dropping a tonal "Asphalt Gray" colorway alongside the beige. The new schemes are very military-coded, while toes are formal-dinner-ready.

The newest All-Star Square Toe Hi sneakers are expected to drop on December 19 on Converse Japan's website for ¥12,100, or around $78.

