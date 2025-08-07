The Peculiar Case of the Perpendicular Converse

The Converse All Star is, perhaps, the most instantly recognizable shoe in the history of sneakers, ankle patches, round rubber toe-caps, and all.

It's positively jarring, then, to see this silhouette altered. If even just a little bit, like when the American footwear brand swiftly changed Chucks’ shape from oval to angular (or when it had Charli XCX attached a key charm, of all things, to their heels).

Now perpendicular, Converse's “All Star Squaretoe” is a slightly edited but somehow drastically different-looking reimagination of a classic.

"Be there or be square," they said, so these Chucks stayed in.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

First introduced mere months ago in standard black or white hues, the square-toed sneaker would later get some color, and a Toya Horiuchi-designed deluxe leather version, before eventually transforming anew, growing a stunning silver skin.

Converse Japan

High- or low-top, these white-laced, metallic calfskin Chucks are dressy, glossy glam rock kicks that preserve a sense of loyalty to the original template, whilst also challenging the expectations one has of what's typically considered the ultimate casual shoe.

As of yet, this beauty's a Converse Japan-exclusive, launched end of July, with only select resale platforms to tend to if shopping from the US. Based on this fact alone, Japanese Chucks fans have won out, fair and square.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.