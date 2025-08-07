Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Peculiar Case of the Perpendicular Converse

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Converse Japan
1 / 7

The Converse All Star is, perhaps, the most instantly recognizable shoe in the history of sneakers, ankle patches, round rubber toe-caps, and all.

It's positively jarring, then, to see this silhouette altered. If even just a little bit, like when the American footwear brand swiftly changed Chucks’ shape from oval to angular (or when it had Charli XCX attached a key charm, of all things, to their heels). 

Shop Converse
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now perpendicular, Converse's “All Star Squaretoe” is a slightly edited but somehow drastically different-looking reimagination of a classic.

"Be there or be square," they said, so these Chucks stayed in.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First introduced mere months ago in standard black or white hues, the square-toed sneaker would later get some color, and a Toya Horiuchi-designed deluxe leather version, before eventually transforming anew, growing a stunning silver skin. 

High- or low-top, these white-laced, metallic calfskin Chucks are dressy, glossy glam rock kicks that preserve a sense of loyalty to the original template, whilst also challenging the expectations one has of what's typically considered the ultimate casual shoe. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As of yet, this beauty's a Converse Japan-exclusive, launched end of July, with only select resale platforms to tend to if shopping from the US. Based on this fact alone, Japanese Chucks fans have won out, fair and square.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
41424446

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Converse's Square-Toed All Star Is Now a Snazzy Dress Shoe
  • Converse’s Skate Loafer Is Business up Top, Kickflips Below
  • The Timeless Suede Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Converse's Most Classic Shoe Is Now an Elegant Ballet Chunkster
  • Square-Toed Converse?!
What To Read Next
  • The Peculiar Case of the Perpendicular Converse
  • HOKA’s Extra Beefy Slip-On Is Too Wavy
  • Timex Rebooted a Cult Watch as a Total Normcore Dimepiece (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike Turned a Sporty Classic Into Premium Leather Throwback
  • Nike Made Wavy Waterproof Crocs With Grip
  • Only Roger Federer Makes Tennis Shoes Literally Fire
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now