Can Retro Sneaker Fever Get People Excited For These Obscure Converse?

Words By Jake Silbert

We're truly immersed within a golden age of retro basketball sneakers. From the New Balance 550 to the adidas Forum to the many, many, many reborn retro Nike sneakers, there's never been a bigger selection of ball sneakers that you probably wouldn't actually wanna ball in anymore.

Here's another! Courtesy of 20+-year-old Japanese clothing label N.HOOLYWOOD, Converse's old-school MXWave low-top is back and better than ever. Like the 550, this is an obscure model rescued from obscurity thanks to this collaboration.

To be specific, this sneaker is dropping as part of the seasonal collection offered by N.HOOLYWOOD Test Product Exchange Service, the incredibly wordy N.HOOLYWOOD sub-label focused on militaria-inspired apparel.

It's funny, because N.HOOLYWOOD's mainline collection typically incorporates plenty of army-inspired gear so I don't terribly understand the necessity for (deep breath) N.HOOLYWOOD Test Product Exchange Service but so it goes.

Anyways, the resulting Converse is nothing if not handsome. It's a weighty shoe that mixes leather and nubuck atop of a warped midsole to great effect, both appealingly rounded and surprisingly girthy. The end result is sort of like an inflated Nike Huarache or a low-top Air Carnivore of sorts.

This is yet another welcome addition to the ample supply of updated OG basketball sneakers.

Beyond the aforementioned Mac Attacks and Forums, there's the ever-popular Nike Dunk, one-off collaborations, and luxury remixes, to name a few.

Converse itself got back into the mix with the recently-unearthed fragment design Weapon sneaker, which uses the same Energy Wave tech as the Converse MXWave that N.HOOLYWOOD just brought back.

With sales limited to N.HOOLYWOOD's website and limited stockists, though, this reborn Converse MXWave is destined to be appreciated only by a limited audience — don't expect any of the few international N.HOOLYWOOD outposts to pick this shoe up, though you never know.

But there are already so many other similar options that no one's ever gonna notice.

Shame, because this is an especially good-looking sneaker.

