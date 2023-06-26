Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Bottoms Up: CLOT Literally Pops a Cork on the Dunk

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
CLOT
1 / 4

Brand: CLOT x Nike

Model: Nike Dunk Low

Release Date: June 23

Price: $150

Buy: CLOT's website and stores

2023 has been a big year for CLOT as the retailer celebrates its 20th anniversary. And as expected, the brand has issued plenty of sneaker drops to celebrate its milestone year... with more to come.

CLOT gets into a celebratory mood for its latest special shoe, popping a cork on its latest Nike Dunk Low collaboration (pun very much intended).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

CLOT's Dunk Low surfaced just prior to the official reveal thanks to a reveal by Edison Chen, who co-founded the store with Kevin Poon back in 2003.

Chen got up close to showcase the classic low-top Nike silhouette with a corked-out upper in early June 2023.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

His latest collaborative CLOT x Nike Dunks also come with interchangeable velcro Swooshes, allowing wearers to "style the Swoosh like it's yours," per Chen, who cites the corkboards he used to utilize as IRL mood boards as inspiration for these textural Nike Dunks.

There's red, metallic silver, snakeskin, and teal blue versions of the removable Swooshes — six in all — which wrap around the heels of CLOT's corky Dunks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From the looks, fans will also get three lace options, including a classic white laces and a work-boot-inspired pair.

CLOT
1 / 5

It was always safe to assume the shoe was going to drop sometime this year in tandem with CLOT's 20th-anniversary festivities and, indeed, CLOT's latest Nike Dunk will be launching right smack-dab in the middle of 2023.

Funny enough, CLOT's actually been sitting on the cork Dunk idea since its 10th anniversary.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

CLOT recently wrapped up a Nike Dunk Low collab with Fragment Design, encouraging fans (again) to tear up their shoes (I mean, the uppers were tearable).

Prior to that, the Chinese label blessed fans with arguably the most impressive take yet on the Nike Cortez sneakers with a 3-in-1 kung-fu-influenced design.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, CLOT is keeping the trend of giving fans the gift of options alive with its corky new Dunks. Cheers!

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
  • Nike’s Weird-Cool Sneaker Dresses Best on Recovery Days
  • Nike’s Rugged Boot Is a Vampy Dream in All-Black
  • Nike's Beautifully Light, Running-Inspired Air Max Is Already Ready for Summer
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now