Bottoms Up: CLOT Literally Pops a Cork on the Dunk

Brand: CLOT x Nike

Model: Nike Dunk Low

Release Date: June 23

Price: $150

Buy: CLOT's website and stores

2023 has been a big year for CLOT as the retailer celebrates its 20th anniversary. And as expected, the brand has issued plenty of sneaker drops to celebrate its milestone year... with more to come.

CLOT gets into a celebratory mood for its latest special shoe, popping a cork on its latest Nike Dunk Low collaboration (pun very much intended).

CLOT's Dunk Low surfaced just prior to the official reveal thanks to a reveal by Edison Chen, who co-founded the store with Kevin Poon back in 2003.

Chen got up close to showcase the classic low-top Nike silhouette with a corked-out upper in early June 2023.

His latest collaborative CLOT x Nike Dunks also come with interchangeable velcro Swooshes, allowing wearers to "style the Swoosh like it's yours," per Chen, who cites the corkboards he used to utilize as IRL mood boards as inspiration for these textural Nike Dunks.

There's red, metallic silver, snakeskin, and teal blue versions of the removable Swooshes — six in all — which wrap around the heels of CLOT's corky Dunks.

From the looks, fans will also get three lace options, including a classic white laces and a work-boot-inspired pair.

It was always safe to assume the shoe was going to drop sometime this year in tandem with CLOT's 20th-anniversary festivities and, indeed, CLOT's latest Nike Dunk will be launching right smack-dab in the middle of 2023.

Funny enough, CLOT's actually been sitting on the cork Dunk idea since its 10th anniversary.

CLOT recently wrapped up a Nike Dunk Low collab with Fragment Design, encouraging fans (again) to tear up their shoes (I mean, the uppers were tearable).

Prior to that, the Chinese label blessed fans with arguably the most impressive take yet on the Nike Cortez sneakers with a 3-in-1 kung-fu-influenced design.

Now, CLOT is keeping the trend of giving fans the gift of options alive with its corky new Dunks. Cheers!