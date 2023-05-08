Sign up to never miss a drop
Is fragment's Converse Weapon a Poor Man's AJ1?

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
Brand: fragment design

Model: Converse Weapon Mid

Style Code: A06083MP

Release Date: May 11

Price: $140

Buy: Converse's website

https://www.converse.com/shop/p/converse-x-frgmt-weapon-unisex-mid-shoe/A06083MP.html

If fragment design still gets people hyped about anything, it's founder Hiroshi Fujiwara's sneaker collaboration. fragment design's new Converse Weapon collab, for instance, is being positioned by Converse as a splashy return to form for its retro basketball silhouette.

The Converse Weapon is a pretty classic shoe that's recently been remixed by Rick Owens and seems timely enough, given the effervescent demand for similarly classic shoes like Nike's Dunk and adidas' Forum.

Actually, fragment design recently just remixed yet another Nike Dunk (not a high-top, this time), so it's quite a boom period for fans of Fujiwara's sneaker team-ups.

I do wonder if there's much enthusiasm behind Fujiwara's other collaborative efforts any more — dude slaps his logo on anything these days — but Converse certainly knows how to get people interested in an otherwise pretty underappreciated sneaker.

Slap the fragment x Air Jordan 1 colorway — which still commands several thousand dollars on the resale market — atop another tall basketball sneaker and et voilà, instant sell-out shoe.

This is less a testament to the Converse Weapon's inherent desirability and more an opportunity for sneakerheads to snap up the poor man's fragment AJ1 but, hey, no shame in the game.

This really is not a bad way to get the 'heads hyped on the Weapon, either.

It's not like anyone lost their mind over the ERX 260 when TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist. and Just Don took that shoe on, for instance.

Those shoes were fine but they needed an extra dose of star power — e.g. Hiroshi Fujiwara — to really pop off.

So, if folks still fiending over fragment's AJ1 or Travis Scott Low wanna get the next best thing (maybe the next, next best thing), they can head to Converse's web store on May 11 to try their luck.

    Is fragment's Converse Weapon a Poor Man's AJ1?

