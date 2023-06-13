Sign up to never miss a drop
Travis Scott & Nike Make it Mac Attack Official

Sam Cole
As we stride through the final week of spring towards the thick heat of summer, one thing's becoming clear; we're fast approaching the long-awaited arrival of Travis Scott's Utopia.

After what's felt like a lifetime of waiting, the pre-launch promotional run is seemingly in full effect. Where most might lead with a single, Travis seems to be turning his full attention to his relationship with Nike to build multiple pillars of hype for the upcoming project.

Between albums, we've seen the Swoosh and Travis pour huge amounts of energy into sneakers. As a pair, they've certainly covered their bases, delivering a three-way Air Jordan 1 with fragment, several other "Reverse Swoosh" AJ1 styles, low-top AJ1s, a series of Air Max 1s, an Air Trainer 1, Air Jordan 6s, and a host more silhouettes.

Fans have remained hungry for more, rarely satisfied. Recently, in the run-up to Utopia, which is expected to drop in the coming weeks, we've seen an alternate version of the recent "Olive" AJ1 Low which sported Utopia typography at the rear.

Additionally, Nike and Travis have spent the past month teasing a new silhouette within their collaborative catalog, which, it turns out, is the second coming of the Mac Attack.

To mark the sneaker's return – which is scheduled for June 23 – Nike has launched a series of promotional ads, including a video that features Travis alongside Jon McEnroe.

The Mac Attack, which originally launched in 1984, was a tennis silhouette produced for Jon McEnroe. Naturally, the McEnroe once again takes center stage for the silhouette comeback in its OG colorway.

Clearly, there's plenty more to come from Travis' Utopia run. We're still due a single, and the Mac Attack is likely only the first of several sneaker releases, including the rapper's first signature style. Buckle up!

