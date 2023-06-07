Drake & Nike's Next Nocta Shoe Is a Jason Kidd Reference (!?)

Drake's NOCTA just keeps cranking out collaborative Nike sneakers. Following its forthcoming NOCTA Nike Zoom Drive shoe, NOCTA's Nike Glide is also en route, apparently.

A throwback basketball sneaker clearly inspired by Jason Kidd's signature Zoom Flight 95, NOCTA's Nike Glide is reportedly set to debut in June 2023 for $160, according to sneaker leakers.

The NOCTA Nike Glide is a chunky monochrome shoe that cleans up the Zoom Flight 95 with a textural upper, fancy aglets, and four midsole bumps instead of the Zoom Flight 95's three bumps.

There's also an icy sole underneath NOCTA's new Nike sneaker, which does feel like a Drake touch for some reason. Maybe that's where the "Glide" comes in.

Other details are directly carried over from the Zoom Flight 95 for the NOCTA Nike Glide, including the tonal pull tab on the sneaker's heel and black mesh upper.

Two colorways of the NOCTA Nike Glide sneaker have been seen thus far, the black pair that looks particularly close to the Zoom Flight 95 and a white pair that Drake himself wore courtside back in April 2022.

This is all par for the NOCTA course, of course. Drake's Nike label has an affinity for retro sneakers that channel the clunky chunk of '90s basketball sneakers, going back to the NOCTA Hot Step that debuted in dad-approved white before being rolled out in everything from yellow-tinged black to all-over snakeskin.

NOCTA has also kept Drake aficionados extremely busy with all sorts of pre-summer rollouts, ranging from festival merch to fare fit for island living.

If the NOCTA Nike Glide's launch is like any of the other NOCTA drops, expect an accompanying Nike apparel capsule to release alongside the new sneaker. No guarantee of that but NOCTA likes to issue capsule collections with some frequency, after all.