Boot Scootin’ in Converse’s Cowboy Sneaker-boots

Brand: Converse

Model: All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi

Release Date: Available Now

Price: ¥12,100 (approx. $82)

Buy: atmos Tokyo's website

Editor’s Notes: As Converse continues to conquer the chunky footwear realm, the American footwear brand set its sight on another trend: cowboycore.

How's Converse embracing its inner lone ranger? Why, the label dropped its very own cowboy boots...well, more like cowboy sneaker-boots.

The Converse western boots' suede upper takes on the shape of a cowboy boot up top, while the Chuck Taylors' signature rubber sole rests on the bottom.

Vintage zippers and a Converse All-Star patch sum up the shoe's details, further reiterating the Old West vibes. Though Converse roots lie with basketball, its star-stamped patch is the perfect fit for the boots (it makes me think of Texas' Lone Star).

In 2018, Converse linked with Erin Magee's MadeMe for an apparel collection, where contrast-stitched tracksuits and cowboy graphics oozed western Americana.

Converse also took a solo spin at the craze with its 2019 "Space Cowgirl" collection, which included Chuck 70s and GR-82 platform boots injected with the yeehaw treatment.

Basically, this isn't Converse's first rodeo in western territory.

2022 was undoubtedly the year of the couture cowboy. Ralph Lauren literally showed love to the Old West, the RL way, of course. At the same time, fashion leaders like A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar mastered the cowboy uniform with style, grace, and of course, the right steppers.

Converse's All-Star western boots may not be the brand's "howdy" to the cowboycore, but it certainly advances the trend's agenda. In short, cowboy couture may be here to stay for 2023.

