Leave It to A$AP Rocky to Make the Western Tuxedo Look Cool

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

No thoughts, just another day of A$AP Rocky looking effortlessly stylish in a western cowboy's favorite wedding getup.

On September 23, a day before his headlining set at Rolling Loud, A$AP Rocky got another fly 'fit off while out and about in New York City.

The 'fit in question? Mr. Fashion Killa walked the city's streets wearing a black blazer, two-tone jeans, and steel-toe cowboy boots, aka Rocky's version of the western tuxedo, also known as the cowboy tux.

Though the southwestern wedding uniform calls for a cowboy hat and bolo tie in some cases, braids and a Versace tie just feel more suitable for Rocky's tastes. So, we'll let it slide.

Topped off with black shades and joint in his mouth, Rocky issued another painlessly cool style moment, to say the least.

In other words, it was another regular day for the man that's equally a master of street style as his girlfriend, Rihanna.

Though the pair are arguably the most fashionable celeb couple on the block, their respective style reigns remain supreme.

Rocky has impressively pulled off childhood 'fits at the age of 33, in between making headlines with furry wigs and giving Brad Pitt a run for his money in leather Givenchy skirts. And these moments are just within the past two months.

Since stepping on the scene circa 2010, the rapper has been praised for his casually-cool street style (that bandana Loewe suit is still a moment), winning grin, and simply being the "prettiest man alive," as GQ dubbed him.

Though style will always be a second nature thing for Rocky, it looks like he's on focused on big things at the moment — like potentially bringing Rih out of her music hiatus.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
