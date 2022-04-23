Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kendrick Lamar's Coachella 'Fit Features Yeehaw-Approved Steppers

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

After literally breaking the internet by announcing that his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album is on the way, Kendrick Lamar confirmed he is part of the yeehaw agenda in his silver cowboy boots.

During Baby Keem's set at 2022 Coachella's second weekend, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by performing alongside his cousin and the "family ties" collaborator.

In a backstage shot taken on April 22, we got a better look at Kendrick Lamar's look — styled by Taylor McNeill — which included a denim jacket and pants set paired with a knit bucket hat and silver patchwork cowboy boots.

Okay, so let's get into these yeehaw-approved steppers. We can thank Nevena Christi's Rocketbuster brand for Lamar's drippy custom boots, which feature patchwork details like the LA Dodgers logo and a crystalized pgLang branding.

Sure, Lamar's look isn't quite normcore, but it's not super outrageous either. In my opinion, the DAMN. artist's denim pieces offer just enough simplicity matched with a sprinkle of unapologetic festival flare by way of his silver boots — delivering arguably one of the best Coachella 2022 'fits yet.

Then again, Kendrick Lamar always gets looks off after disappearing from the face of the Earth. If you're going to pop out from being MIA, you might as well "make it look sexy" — word to "ELEMENT." — right?

For his Super Bowl 2022 halftime show performance, he donned a tasteful black Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 suit featuring brooches and embellishments designed by Virgil Abloh.

He opted for Tiffany & Co. jewels to top off the look — just for a subtle flex, you know.

Then, there was that time we got a peek at a cozy Kung Fu Kenny while reportedly filming a music video wearing an oatmeal-colored sweatshirt, BODE Senior Cord Rugby shorts, and classic black Chuck Taylors.

Kendrick Lamar's cowboy boots could be another moment of the rapper getting a post-MIA 'fit off. Or perhaps, he's alluding to the fact he's indeed a big stepper in his boots, like his upcoming album insists.

The world may never know the true intentions of Lamar's snazzy getup, but we all know that his album is sure to be as fire as his 'fit.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
