The Kirkland Signature Nike Dunks Are as Delicious as a Costco Hot Dog

With the holiday release date of Nike's Costco-flavored SB Dunk Lows finally imminent, Kirkland Signature is finally getting the stylish upgrade it never needed but ultimately deserved. Costco's much-loved brand of basic tees finally has shoes to match.

For most, a trip to Costco is associated with mounds of food, 12-packs of socks, and the largest vessels of shampoo imaginable. What it typically doesn't entail, is the shopping of esteemed sneakers.

Arriving sealed within the same type of plastic packaging typically utilized to secure a Costco rotisserie chicken, the American sportswear giant's $130 skateboard sneakers have slightly shapeshifted to befit Costco's normie bulk-value vibe.

Dressed in an outer material that resembles the wholesale chain's in-house Kirkland Signature label's classic heather-gray jersey, this Nike SB Dunk is almost more sweatshirt than shoe.

And, certified as a collaboration by a tiny Kirkland Signature logo, a tongue that mimics a Costco receipt, and subtle references to Costco's famous $1.50 hot dog, this sneaker is as much love letter to bargain shopping as it is footwear.

Though Costco's already previously dabbled in the co-opting of trendy sneakers, this is the first time it has officially collaborated with a brand on an original concept. And by the looks of it, you cannot help but hope there’ll be more.

Vendor of torso-sized tubs of M&Ms and sizzlingly hot sneakers? If this ain't worth paying a Costco membership fee over, what is?

