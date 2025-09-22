Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Costco’s Nike Dunk Skate Shoes Are Sweatpants for Your Feet

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Delicious Dunks? That’s not new. Delicious Dunks with a little warehouse free-sample swagger from one of the world’s biggest retailers? That’s fresh. And that's the energy teased with the upcoming Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low.

Yes, that Kirkland. Costco’s in-house label, usually stamped on bulk peanut butter and sweatpants, is now stitched onto a Nike sneaker. The design leans straight into the brand’s bargain-bin staples.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The upper is grey fleece, the same fabric you see on Kirkland sweatshirts, the ones dads wear while loading LaCroix into the cart. 

The heel patch is a Kirkland box logo, stitched like it was ripped from the side of a toilet paper pack. The tongue tag looks like a Costco price sign. And the insole? That’s the kicker. Hidden under the cushioning is a $1.50 hot dog graphic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you don’t know the lore, that hot dog is Costco canon. Since 1985, the hot dog-plus-soda combo has stayed locked at $1.50, no matter what inflation does. The story goes that the co-founder once told the CEO, “If you raise the price of the hot dog, I will kill you.” That’s how deep it runs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And it fits right in with Nike SB’s playbook. The brand has a long history of food-inspired grails, from the Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” to Jarritos’ soda-themed Dunks. A Costco hot dog Dunk might sound wild, but it’s right on brand. Expect the sneaker to drop this holiday season for $135 at Nike.

The collab also makes sense because Kirkland has turned into meme culture royalty. What used to be “cheap bulk goods” is now anti-hype gold. Just like the Kirkland cosigned Air Monarch became the dad shoe king, Kirkland has become the ironic flex of middle America.

Think of this as one of the most hype anti-hype sneakers you’ll ever get your hands on.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Even Nike's Post-Dunk Skate Shoe Goes Bred
  • Nike's Insane "Football" Dunks Are a Touchdown-Worthy Skate Shoe
  • The Cool-ification of Nike's Most Artful Skate Shoe
  • In "Sequoia," Nike's Plush Suede Dunk Is Almost Too Nice for Skating
  • No Thoughts, Just Nike's Ultra-Clean Grayed-Out Dunks
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Sporty "Denim" Sneaker Isn't What It Seems
  • Costco’s Nike Dunk Skate Shoes Are Sweatpants for Your Feet
  • A Little Swarovski Made Nike's Finest Running Shoe Extra Luxe
  • Nike’s Most Colorful Air Max Skate Shoe Is a Clean Bank Shot
  • Nike’s Techy GORE-TEX Dunk Is Very Beige (In a Good Way)
  • The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now