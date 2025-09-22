Costco’s Nike Dunk Skate Shoes Are Sweatpants for Your Feet

Delicious Dunks? That’s not new. Delicious Dunks with a little warehouse free-sample swagger from one of the world’s biggest retailers? That’s fresh. And that's the energy teased with the upcoming Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low.

Yes, that Kirkland. Costco’s in-house label, usually stamped on bulk peanut butter and sweatpants, is now stitched onto a Nike sneaker. The design leans straight into the brand’s bargain-bin staples.

The upper is grey fleece, the same fabric you see on Kirkland sweatshirts, the ones dads wear while loading LaCroix into the cart.

The heel patch is a Kirkland box logo, stitched like it was ripped from the side of a toilet paper pack. The tongue tag looks like a Costco price sign. And the insole? That’s the kicker. Hidden under the cushioning is a $1.50 hot dog graphic.

If you don’t know the lore, that hot dog is Costco canon. Since 1985, the hot dog-plus-soda combo has stayed locked at $1.50, no matter what inflation does. The story goes that the co-founder once told the CEO, “If you raise the price of the hot dog, I will kill you.” That’s how deep it runs.

And it fits right in with Nike SB’s playbook. The brand has a long history of food-inspired grails, from the Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” to Jarritos’ soda-themed Dunks. A Costco hot dog Dunk might sound wild, but it’s right on brand. Expect the sneaker to drop this holiday season for $135 at Nike.

The collab also makes sense because Kirkland has turned into meme culture royalty. What used to be “cheap bulk goods” is now anti-hype gold. Just like the Kirkland cosigned Air Monarch became the dad shoe king, Kirkland has become the ironic flex of middle America.

Think of this as one of the most hype anti-hype sneakers you’ll ever get your hands on.

