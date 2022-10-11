Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

côte&ciel and DESCENTE ALLTERRAIN Offer a Technical Masterclass

Written by Sam Cole in Style
DESCENTE ALLTERRAIN
1 / 6

Just when you thought DESCENTE ALLTERRAIN couldn't possibly get any better, the Japanese performancewear experts dip back into its bag of tricks to reveal a high-tuned take on its iconic Mizusawa Down Jacket, reengineered in collaboration with côte&ciel.

Where high-performing, top-tier outerwear lines are concerned, few brands can hold a candle to DESCENTE ALLTERRAIN. Its masterful takes on the category have made it a leader not only within the high technicality of the Japanese market but at international level.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The extreme desirability of its pieces speaks for itself; you'd struggle to secure your own if you hesitate, and rightly so, this is quality a step above the rest.

At the peak of its design outputs is the Mizusawa Down Jacket. An iconic piece of outerwear by all merits, this jacket oozes technical prowess, providing complete wind, water, and cold-weather protection. It's a tough piece of kit to improve beyond palette switches; côte&ciel, however, has managed to do just that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Coming together for FW22, marking their first collaborative project, Paris meets Japan as côte&ciel and DESCENTE ALLTERRAIN collide for a highly technical design masterclass.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At its core, the collaboration brings about the harmony of two individual products – the Mizusawa Down Jacket and SORMONNE MÉTAMORPHE backpack. These two items integrated seamlessly without sacrificing technical integrity or aesthetics.

Achieving this sees the Mizusawa Down Jacket has been re-engineered to accommodate a one-of-a-kind docking system for côte&ciel’s backpack, offering the wearer utility and function adaptable to their needs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Function in three states – the backpack can be docked through the jacket's vents for a hands-free experience, worn as a crossbody tote, or the rear can be left bare to allow the strapping rig to act as a stealth laptop sleeve.

Exclusivity is just as much part of the game as functionality as the collaboration will be limited to a run of only 155 pieces worldwide, available now via select global stockists and côte&ciel.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
HighsnobietyStripe Longsleeve Jersey Sand Stone
$75.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIPLarge Bayfield Tote
$56
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Stepney Workers ClubDellow Track Raw Nylon Grey
$115.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • You Have Jeans for Working, These Are Jeans for Marathon Running
  • The New Levi’s Jeans Are So Destroyed That They Come Pre-Patched
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now