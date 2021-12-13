Dreaded Path Puts Descente ALLTERRAIN FW21 to the Test

'Tis the season for cold winds and icy rain – the season for Descente ALLTERRAIN outerwear, at least that's what Dreaded Path Creative Studio's Fall/Winter 2021 showcase will have you believe.

When it comes to our weather, the UK, specifically London, is predictably unpredictable. Yes, it's generally pretty grey, but those obtuse bursts of winter sun and blue skies will have you stepping out less-than-prepared for the inevitable volley of rain that'll have you dipping for cover.

There's an easy fix when it comes to the functional needs for both warmth and rain protection – Descente ALLTERRAIN.

I can speak from experience when I say its outerwear comes in clutch during the peaks of winter. The brand's mantra, "Form Follows Function," may leave you suspecting this is the garb of your childhood Geography teacher, but you'd be sorely mistaken.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Dreaded Path Creative Studio's showcase of the Autumn/Winter 2021 Descente ALLTERRAIN offers a counterargument. Captured on a trek up the hills and through the woodland of Edinburgh's Pentland Hills, the visual presentation is a testament to the brand's function and style.

Scotland's inclement conditions make for the perfect testing grounds of Descente ALLTERRAIN's outerwear – if you want cold wind and rain, you've got it.

On display is the iconic MIZUSAWA DOWN JACKET, featuring a non-quilted thermal bonding and seam tape construction. In non-technical terms, it keeps the elements out with ease.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Additional functional elements include the unique Parahood, which prevents moisture pooling around the neck, and in true Gorpcore fashion, can be stowed when not in use.

The second piece to tackle the hills head-on is the FUSIONKNIT HYBRID HOODIE, a 3L hardshell zip-up specifically tailored to keep you dry in the heaviest of downpours. As the name suggests, it lacks the warmth-providing down of its counterpart yet still excels at weather protection.

Descente ALLTERRAIN FW21 is available to shop now via Browns.