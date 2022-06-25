Craig Green SS23 Brings More Conceptual Energy to Its adidas Collab

As the fashion seasons come and go, Craig Green and adidas Originals continuously prove to be a creative force to be reckoned with. I mean, you don't see classic Stan Smiths transformed into a scuba diver's dream shoe every day.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo

Craig Green made a grande return to Paris Fashion Week, with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection hitting the runway. The latest collection emphasizes hyperbolic utilitarianism through conceptually practical apparel and radical footwear in collaboration with adidas.

Honing in on its ongoing Stan Smith and BOOST appreciation, Craig Green merges the best of both worlds, fusing the two classic adidas silhouettes together for the STAN SMITH BOOST.

The British designer also gives each model a chance to shine individually but through the label's experimental lens, of course.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 9

While last year's Stan Smiths became reef-approved, SS23 Stan Smith sneakers are split in half by none other than Craig Green himself.

Appropriately named the SPLIT STAN SMITH, the shoe boasts a slashed design (literally), where a bulging rubber strip poses as the linking element holding the halves together.

Surely, without the connecting detail, it would kind of be hard walking properly with your slashed Craig Green x adidas shoes going in two different directions.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 8

Then, remember Craig Green's FW22 RETROPY BOOST? Yeah, well, the runner-sculpted shoe returns to the SS23 collection, featuring the timeless adidas BOOST sneaker shrouded with a distinctive molding detail.

Despite the curious buzz surrounding the model back in February, the enclosed BOOST concept was merely a prototype during its FW22 debut. Though it's unknown whether the shoe is still in its mock-up stage, I suspect the Central Saint Martins alum has finally perfected it for SS23.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 10

Naturally, Craig Green's SS23 apparel and accessories match the adidas footwear's conceptual energy, expanding on the brand's abstract functionality through ladder-equipped ensembles, bondage neckwear, multi-pocket outerwear, the usual endless supply of straps, and even human-kite 'fits.

Though Craig Green's anticipated SS23 collection has finally arrived, including new adidas foot-age, I'm afraid you'll have to wait till the next warmer season to flex your CG parachute suit and SPLIT STAN SMITHs 'fit.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.