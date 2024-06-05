Craig Green SS25 Filled Fashion's Craig Green-Shaped Hole

You don't appreciate things until they're gone. British designer Craig Green's runway return is so good that it's a reminder of just how potent his presentations have always been, even back when he founded his eponymous brand just over 10 years ago.

Green presented his Spring/Summer 2025 collection on June 5, off-calendar and at his London studio. The designer was in top form, presenting a selection of typically artful garments rooted in his fixation on de- and reconstructed menswear.

Woven floral tops, part tunic and part tapestry, set the tone for knitted sweaters pulled apart into ponchos, padded vests dangling with straps and flaps, and brilliantly undone moto gear, which piled leather panels atop each other in a cascading waterfall of texture.

They're a tangible reminder of how few designers can match Green's artistic flair: in terms of sheer ingenuity, perhaps JW Anderson and Green's mentor Rei Kawakubo come close but they have their own perspectives. Green is entirely his own man.

Amidst the handwoven shoes and sober trousers, Green also debuted some relatively grounded partnerships (no adidas sneakers this time, though). There were double-collar Fred Perry polo shirts and padded Eastpak backpacks, for instance, representative of Green's untouchable design talent.

Only a master could so capably create cohesion between statement pieces so statement-y and staple pieces so staple-y.

And, even still, there is no one else like Green, whose design ethos is recognizable in subtle motifs like the padding and genderfluid drape. To call it a return to form feels cliche but correct.