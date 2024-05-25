Craig Green's Hybrid adidas Sandal Has Retro Runner Soul (& Sole)

It's rarely a dull moment in the Craig Green universe, let alone the brand's smaller world of conceptual adidas sneakers. And the latest delivery maintains the brand's streak with more wildly cool shoes conjured up with the Three-Stripes brand.

The era of hybrid shoes is bigger than ever, and Craig Green advances the reign with its own adidas sneaker-sandal.

Craig Green's adidas sneaker-sandal (or "snandals?) are called the RETROPY SANDALS, essentially an adidas Retropy sneaker gone summer shoe.

With the RETROPY SANDALS, Craig Green cuts up the 80s-inspired runner, resulting in airy cutouts on the heels and sidewalls that look pretty prepared for the sizzling season ahead.

A pleasing mix of textures mingle on the RETROPY SANDAL's upper, with some smoother moments meeting woven details (plus a bumpy tongue).

Craig Green belts the sneaker-sandal in bungee rope, which loops through silver eyelets and CG-branded toggles. It's almost like the bow on top, Craig Green-style.

Finally, classic Boost cushioning pumps up the RETROPY SANDALS' soles, preserving a key (and highly-praised) feature of the comfy running-style sneaker.

adidas' famed Boost material is also the main character of Craig Green shoe's RETROPY FULL BOOST LOW sneaker, which will launch alongside the brand's hybrid sandals.

Like last year's Stan Smiths (no, not the split ones), the RETROPY FULL BOOST LOW sneakers are also made entirely out of adidas' cushy, erm, cushioning. By the way, there are no halfsies for Craig Green's RETROPY sneaker (it's whole...for now).

According to sources, Craig Green's RETROPY SANDALS and RETROPY FULL BOOST LOW sneakers will finally be available on May 28 at adidas, offered in pleasing black-and-white color options.

Ah yes, more Craig Green x adidas sandals. Perfect timing for summer. Thanks, CG.