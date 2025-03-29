Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
In "Stadium Green," Nike's Skate-Themed Air Forces Are Almost Too Good-Looking

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Force 1 SK8 continues to be a mystery (Is it just a playful name with a skate theme or equipped with legit shred-ready technology?). Regardless, the SK8 Forces look mighty good, especially in this lucky green colorway.

As promised by sneakers leakers, Nike delivers its new Air Force 1 SK8 sneaker in a stunning "Stadium Green" color scheme. Like previous SK8 options, the latest green stepper features smooth leather and velvet-like suede paneling for the upper, this time splashed with this clover-level green shade.

As far as the rest of the shoe, the Nike Air Force 1 SK8 sneakers receive a few white accents, including a crisp white Swoosh and Air-cushioned midsole.

But is it thrashable? The jury is still out. However, it's worth mentioning that the latest features normal green-colored rubber outsoles, whereas other Nike Air Force 1 SK8 shoes have gum rubber outsoles. Gum soles are said to be more grippy and sturdier when performing certain skate moves (Nike SB's Jordan 4 collabs had gum soles).

Although rumored to get a true skate makeover, the Nike Air Force 1 SK8 looks to be more inspired by the sport and its traditional footwear, boasting seemingly skate-ish details and nice color schemes you'd likely catch on a SB model.

Good news for the skater bois, though (and those dressing the part). The "Stadium Green" pairs are available at the United Arab Emirates's online Nike store. Its description doesn't mention any skate features, only that the shoe is another spin on the classic '80s design topped with premium finishes.

But again, that doesn't take away from the Nike Air Force 1 SK8's good looks, skate-able or not.

The pairs quietly launching overseas is a good sign. This means that the SK8 shoes may see a wider release very soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
