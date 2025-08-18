Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Chunky Crocs Sneaker? Or Hardy Hunting Shoe? Or Both?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Crocs
Salehe Bembury's oversized Crocs Juniper sneakers with a squiggly patterned sole were already veering on the absurd. But now that the footwear designer's wrapping them in Realtree camo, the shoes are hitting hunting-season levels of ridiculous.

The latest Salehe Bembury x Crocs Juniper sneaker arrives dressed head to sole in Realtree print, as if you’re meant to lace up and disappear into the woods. 

Would you actually hunt in Crocs? Probably not, but that’s the fun of it.

Crocs’ first real sneaker, the Juniper, stays serious beneath the camo featuring Bembury’s exclusive TPU mold with breathable vents, a cushioned nylon collar, and his Pollex ridged gum sole that has become iconic because of its organic mushroom-like shape

Bembury has often leaned into the natural world, whether drawing directly from it, inspired by it, or both. His water-inspired New Balance runners or Moncler trail shoes take both come with an outdoorsy spitit, and the Juniper continues that ethos.

Only this time, it’s wrapped in camo that makes the sneaker feel equal parts gorpcore and absurdist hunter wears.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Juniper “Realtree Camo” is available now over at Crocs for $120

