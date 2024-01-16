Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas' Predator 24 Is Like a Greatest Hits Album

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

In the world of football boots, the adidas Predator is perhaps the most storied.

Famously worn by the likes of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and, more recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold (a Highsnobiety alumni) since its initial release in the early nineties, the adidas Predator is a bonafide icon.

Now though, for 2024, adidas is revisiting its most famous boot with a fresh interpretation that unites pure nineties nostalgia with relentless modern day technology.

The result? The aptly-titled: Predator 24, an outrageously bold and visually striking boot that blends the aesthetic DNA of the Predator Original with the lightweight design seen in Predstrike and Predator 30.

The adidas Predator 24 — which officially dropped on January 16 — is all the best bits from its predecessors all rolled into one. It’s a greatest hits album, if you will.

Arriving in a distinctive black, white, and red colourway (the OG colorway synonymous with a shaggy-haired Goldenballs), the boot is finished with vibrant yellow taping around the tongue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"The Predator 1994 was the silhouette that started it all and there is no better way to celebrate 30 years of this game-changing franchise than to revisit its early beginnings,” said Sam Handy, VP of Product and Design at adidas.

“It was designed in a very different time, and with different methods that we deploy today. And this became our creative challenge. 'If the Predator 1994 was designed today, for today's athlete, what would it look like?'”

The answer? The adidas Predator 24, a modern expression of an instantly recognisable boot, that bears the same eye-catching design DNA that made the Original so popular.

