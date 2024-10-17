The adidas Gazelle Gets Jude Bellingham's Golden Touch

It was only a matter of time before Jude Bellingham received an exclusive adidas footwear collection.

The footballer already has his own adidas lifestyle collection, and was gifted one-of-one adidas Predator Boots for his Real Madrid debut last season. Now, Jude Bellingham and adidas are taking their relationship one step further.

An honor reserved for current stars like Lionel Messi, fellow England International Trent Alexander Arnold, and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, the young Real Madrid midfielder will be able to play in his own signature boot.

Bellingham’s exclusive collection sees the adidas Predator, an iconic model, dressed in black with gold-colored detailing (hence the labored pun in the name for this collection: The Belligold Pack).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Decorated with the 21-year-old’s signature on the Predator’s iconic fold-over tongue, the football boots (better known as soccer cleats by American fans) arrive alongside a casual footwear option.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For those who have long hung their boots up and are retired to watching the beautiful game from the stands, a plush black suede adidas Gazelle with the same gold-colored details is dropping.

Both shoes release on October 18 with the option of Predator Elite or Predator League boots.

"Growing up as a kid I could never have imagined a day where I'd have my own signature Predator," Bellingham said in a statement.

"It really is a dream come true. The boot really reflects who I am as a player while also capturing my style away from the pitch. I can't wait to wear it for the first time and see how it performs. It makes it even more special to see my very own Gazelle sneaker and second Originals clothing drop launching alongside it."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Jude Bellingham is not only following in the footsteps of football legends on the pitch (the 21-year-old footballer helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga in his debut season with the Spanish giants), but he’s also joining the elite list of players to play their own, exclusive adidas Predator.