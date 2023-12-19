The Mile-high Mindset: Get to Know the Emerging Artists From Delta’s Art Week Initiative

Just around 1:00 p.m. on December 6 at New York’s JFK International Airport, a slew of anticipatory guests eagerly awaited outside gate B34 to board their flight. It’s been your typical pre-boarding experience thus far. First, arrive an hour or two early and check your bag. Then, stop by the Delta Sky Club to mingle with industry heads and enjoy a spread of custom hors d'oeuvres––because that’s just what you do at the airport, right? Finally, right before takeoff, you head to your designated entrance, where you’re greeted by photographers snapping pictures while an upbeat psych-pop mix blares through a set of speakers.

Well, okay, I suppose that’s outside of the norm for most travelers catching commercial flights, but for the passengers on this exclusive charter trip, it only seemed fitting. Strolling down the sloped concourse, brilliantly illuminated by the afternoon sun, guests stepped onto the premier aircraft only to wander inside a space tinged with artistic elegance––an unparalleled event curated by Delta for the select group of creatives.

As the turbines kick over and the plane maneuvers into position, the course is set for Delta’s newest destination: The Miami Art World.

BFA / Sansho Scott, BFA / Sansho Scott, BFA / Sansho Scott

Delta has always prioritized pushing the boundaries within its field, redefining how we think about travel in the process. SkyMiles for Business, its new small business loyalty initiative with no minimum spend or traveler requirements, is designed to reach a broader range of entrepreneurs and emerging brands, like the artists featured on this flight. At Art Week and beyond, the famed airline is soaring to heights yet to be discovered, determined to touch down in new and exciting territory––get it? Because airplanes.

Anyway, as proof of Delta’s devotion to elevating burgeoning entrepreneurs and creatives, the airline industry mainstay invited figures from across disciplinary lines to indulge in a premium aviation experience that merged the worlds of exploration and artistry.

Climbing higher and higher into the sky, those aboard flight 8873 toward Miami received an early taste of what was in store upon arrival in South Beach. Partnering with creators Emmett Moore, Olivia Pedigo, Jillian Mayer, Derek Abella, and brothers Elliot and Erick Jiménez, the popular airline produced a first-of-its-kind mile-high art gallery, an exhibition that has officially raised the bar on inflight entertainment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Once at cruising altitude, the demonstration commenced. Narrated live by Arthur Lewis, the incumbent Creative Director for United Talent Agency, viewers listened to a detailed breakdown of each artist's backgrounds and inspirations as their respective works were projected across the overhead storage cabins.

Teaming with the collective of innovators, all of whom maintain deep-rooted ties to Miami, showcased Delta’s commitment to amplifying the voices and stories of those who make up these destination cities, coloring them as more than just sought-after vacation spots but rather hubs for cultural and organizational growth.

“At Delta, we see first-hand how travel can inspire creativity,” shares Alicia Tillman, Delta's Chief Marketing Officer. “Our goal is not just to get people to their destination, but to show up at moments and events to help people fuel their imagination and pursue their passions. [Delta’s] presence at Miami Art Week, and these artist partnerships are the latest example of how we seek to better connect the world.”

1 / 10 BFA / Sansho Scott

As a prelude to the world-renowned art and design festival that takes over “Magic City” each year, the exceptional expedition left everyone wanting more––and Delta kindly obliged, hosting a plane-inspired gallery opening with bespoke works from the aforementioned artists in addition to an intimate dinner, honoring the efforts of small business self-starters.

Now, let’s meet some of the featured artists helping Delta ignite imagination through travel:

Derek Abella

Bio: Born in Miami and now based in New York, Abella is an illustrator who pulls from his Cuban-American and queer experience to create dream-like representations of a variety of subjects, ranging from technology plus politics to relationships between people, their surroundings, their memories, and each other.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

How does your artistic practice inform the way you travel?

Art has always been an escape, whether I’m making it or consuming it. Art can serve as a form of travel, and traveling can be an art, too. So, it is hard for me to separate how one informs or influences the other because they are so closely intertwined for me.

How does travel play a role in your lifestyle and your business?

I feel particularly present when I travel, and this makes everything inspiring. The most random things I keep in my memories from travel creep into my work from time to time.

What’s next for you as you grow your art business?

Recently, I’ve been more inspired by furniture and home decor in antique stores or books. The mixture of structure and decoration in the things I find makes me want to apply those concepts to illustration.

Emmett Moore

Bio: Moore is a Miami-based artist and designer known for a technically rigorous interdisciplinary approach that challenges notions of functionality and examines our relationship with the built environment. Moore’s work utilizes processes taken primarily from architecture and industrial design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

How does your artistic practice inform the way you travel?

I get many of my best ideas while traveling–it's always a time for introspection and reflection. It also helps to see art and culture in other parts of the world to put the things I'm interested in perspective. I aim to travel to destinations that allow me to expand my artwork and how I see others’ art.

How does travel play a role in your lifestyle and your business?

Travel helps inspire my work, and in many ways, art is a break from society by allowing the viewer to mentally inhabit a space not necessarily connected to their daily routines. Travel does something similar in enabling a person to encounter something outside of themselves and have new experiences.

What communities does your work represent?

I am a board member of the Dade Heritage Trust. Our mission is to preserve Miami's architectural and environmental heritage. I'm passionate about this because people have inhabited this area for thousands of years, but much of this history is untold. We have a rich architectural history as well as a highly biodiverse natural landscape.

Olivia Pedigo

Bio: Pedigo is a 23-year-old Miami native specializing in 3D art, animation, and graphic design. Over the past four years, Pedigo's work has evolved to reflect a dreamscape where comfort and isolation intersect. These scenes, devoid of human presence and focusing on technology, explore the relationship between individuals and their possessions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

How does your artistic practice inform the way you travel?

Travel has influenced my personal growth and, in turn, my artistic expression. One particular aspect I pay attention to is seeing how different people consume and discard in relation to their environment. Exploring the transient nature of possessions and the complex narratives embedded in the trash of daily life defines a significant thread in my expression.

How does travel play a role in your lifestyle and your business?

Art and travel are vital in fostering a deeper connection with ourselves and the world. Art is a universal language. It is a dynamic lens and offers insights into a society's values and history. Travel is similar to art as it serves as a vessel for introspection, inspiring people to question, understand, and communicate complex aspects of the human experience that words alone may struggle to convey.

What’s next for you as you grow your art business?

As a digital artist, I envision continuing to integrate into the traditional art world, breaking new ground, and expanding my presence. I hope to bring my renders to life by recreating them as tangible objects. I look forward to getting the ball rolling on this in the new year, making my artistic expression a tangible and functional part of people's homes.