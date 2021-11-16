Dickies Beckons You To "The Great Outdoors"

Too cold to step outside? Nonsense! Dickies beckons all to join it in an adventure with a new collection celebrating "The Great Outdoors."

Dickies; synonym, hard-wearing workwear that cuts no corners. At least that's what the dictionary would read if it was an encyclopedia of fashion. These are the qualities that have ensured the brand's longevity and kept it at the heart of labor industries, vintage stores, and skateparks generations.

Basically, its products work well under repeated pressure without a sacrifice on style. We're such strong believers in the quality of durability of Dickies, that we have our own collection with them.

How can you continue to make what's not broken even better?

Well, you step out and into the great outdoors, of course. Inspired by nature, freedom, and self-expression, the new Fall/Winter 2021 collection taps into a spirit that feels all too familiar at this end of the year. After months in lockdown, brands are looking outwards – with good reason.

While outdoor adventure is a little different from a carpenter's woodshop or beneath a set of wheels at the mechanics, it requires all of the same qualities as clothing would in those spaces.

As such, staples of the Dickies lineup are accounted for – from the 874 workpant to Pedro Bay vest. Each product in the collection is modernized with updated fabrications and colorways that ooze Americana style.

Dickies' "The Great Outdoors" collection is available for men and women online now.