Diesel's Sex Toy Collaboration Came Naturally

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Brand: Diesel x LELO

Buy: Online at LELO's website and Diesel's website

Editor's Notes: Diesel knows sex sells — just look at its latest runway show, decorated with giant, thong-wearing blow-up dolls. Now, the Italian label is partnering with sex toy brand LELO to take the art of getting off to the next level.

LELO, known for its high-end vibrators, enlisted Diesel to revamp two of its best-sellers: the SONA™ 2 Cruise, a clitoral stimulator, and the TOR™ 2, a "couples' ring."

Similar to Diesel's previous marketing campaigns (see: "For Successful Living," "Hate Couture"), the denim purveyor came up with catchy slogans to apply to each sex toy. "ALL I NEED IS A CHARGE," the SONA teases while the TOR boasts, "TURN ME ON."

LELO
1 / 3

Obviously, both offerings are made over in Diesel red.

To Luka Matutinović, LELO's chief marketing officer, the marrying of fashion and sexual wellness comes naturally. "Our partnership with Diesel is crucial as it showcases a union between fashion and sex-tech and highlights how sexual wellness is seamlessly incorporated in our daily life. Just like a pair of jeans," he said.

This isn't the first time a fashion brand has ventured into extra-kinky territory. Saint Laurent and colette released YSL-branded leather paddles, and Gucci's Spring/Summer 2022 collection featured butt plug necklaces and anal bead rosaries.

Fashion, take note: we want to see your freak flag fly.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
