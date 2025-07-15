​​Introducing the Chunkiest Nike Walking Sneaker Ever

The new Motiva Men’s Walking Shoe, Nike’s first walking-specific silhouette, is what happens when the Just Do It empire decides to put a little more spring in your step.

This is a shoe that’s ready to power through your recommended 10,000 steps a day.

Designed for daily movement and long-haul comfort, the Motiva features Nike’s highest foam stack to date, putting it amongst the chunkiest Nike sneakers to date.

The extra-tall, extra-cushioned sole unit is paired with a rocker-shaped sole that smooths out each stride.

Nike 1 / 5

The exaggerated curve underfoot supports a natural rolling motion, while Nike’s ComfortGroove tech compresses and rebounds with every step, delivering what the brand calls “bottomless cushioning.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Newly released over on Nike’s website, and available to shop for $115, the Motiva Men’s Walking Shoe comes at a time when more people are rediscovering the power of walking not just as fitness, but as therapy, reset, and routine.

Equally, possibly unintentionally, the Motiva arrives just as HOKA and ON running silhouettes have become almost as common as Air Maxes, sneakers that blend streamlined chunkiness with max mobility.

Which to choose? That’s up to you. Just know Nike finally made one for the walkers.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.