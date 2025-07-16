Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

How Premium Goods Made a Premium Nike (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Premium Goods / Tyler Mansour
1 / 5

Premium Nike Air Maxes by a brand called Premium Goods. Yep, sounds as good as it looks.

After dropping beaded Air Forces in 2022, footwear-first retailer Premium Goods is returning to form with a new Nike Air Max 1 collaboration. It includes two top-tier colorful sneakers in reference to both Premium Goods' Brooklyn and Houston stores, fitted with fine materials that dial into framework of each city.

Shop Nike Air Max 1
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For instance, luxe leather appears on Premium Goods' Brooklyn Air Maxes, creamily layered and honeycomb-textured with vibrant retro colors inspired by the flashy uniforms of '90s hip-hop stars.

Premium Goods / Jacob Consenstein
1 / 2

"Our colors were pulled from iconic brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Marmot, and Avirex, along with military surplus and sporting goods brands," Clarence Nathan, founder of Premium Goods, tells Highsnobiety.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nathan designed the Brooklyn pairs, while the Houston team handled the other sneaker, equally shaped by leather and denim. It's a more muted counterpoint to the explosively bright shoe envisioned by the Brooklynites, though the materials used are no less substantive. It's just that with the emphasis on color, the Premium Goods Brooklyn AM1 is especially informed by supple leather.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nathan's primary focus was on shaping a luxe pair of Air Max 1s worthy of Brooklyn, simultaneously luxe and unlike any other Air Max 1 currently on the shelves.

"Sneakerheads geek out over the touch and feel of materials used on shoes. But I also wanted regular consumers who aren't necessarily sneakerheads to see the colors, pick the shoes up, hold them, then say, 'Wow! These are nice,'" Nathan explains. "I was always trying to keep in mind what would appeal to a wider audience."

That's also why Nathan selected the Air Max 1 sneaker as the base of Premium Goods' latest Nike collab. It's the Air Max that started it all of course, but most crucially Nathan appreciates the model's versatility.

"The Air Max 1 is easily wearable compared to other styles we could've had access to," Nathan says. "I wanted a shoe that my mom, who is 82, could wear, but also my 15-year-old son and it wouldn't look crazy on either person."

Premium Goods / Jacob Consenstein
1 / 6
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a smart selection. Not many other Air Max sneakers can pull off Donkey Kong designs and 007 tuxedos as well as the Air Max 1.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaborative Nike Air Max 1 "Houston" pairs dropped on July 13 but the Brooklyn pairs are scheduled to drop on July 18 on Premium Goods' website.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$185.00
Available in:
Sold out

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Next Video Game-Themed Air Max Sneaker Goes GoldenEye
  • Nike's "Donkey Kong"-Themed Air Maxes Are Pure Swoosh Genius
  • Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes
  • Nike's 'Donkey Kong' Air Max Sneakers Go Bananas
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
What To Read Next
  • XL EXTRALIGHT® Helps Us Celebrate Twenty Years of HS Covers
  • A Super-Powered Nike Sneaker Best Worn to the Grocery Store
  • Don’t Know These Nike Footballers? You Will
  • ​​Introducing the Chunkiest Nike Walking Sneaker Ever
  • sacai x Carhartt Workwear Is as Huge as It Is Small
  • How Premium Goods Made a Premium Nike (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now