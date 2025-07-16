A Super-Powered Nike Sneaker Best Worn to the Grocery Store

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Because Nike’s Ava Rover just showed up in Celestial Gold, it’s pretty hard to miss. Drenched in warm saturated tones and sculpted like a sneaker from the future, the new Ava Rover shoe looks part futuristic runner, part mango sorbet.

Originally launched earlier this year through a collaboration with Korean designer Hyein Seo, Nike's Ava Rover was always built for daily movement.

The Ava Rover shoe's ZoomX foam underfoot delivers soft, marathon-grade bounce while a rugged outsole grips onto city pavement.

And the textured midsole, almost looking 3D printed in its inherent texture, wraps the Nike shoe in soft geometry.

Nike 1 / 3

But color is the kicker here. The mix of bright gold with vibrant red gives the Ava Rover real heat.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s loud, but not loud for the sake of it, more like performance tech dressed for the weekend in the West Village. This is a powerful shoe meant to be worn to the grocery store.

And that’s what makes it interesting. The Ava Rover is part of a quiet evolution at Nike. The sneaker packs in some of the best new technology the footwear brand has and places it in a “lifestyle shoe.”

It joins sneakers like the Motiva, Zoom Vomero 5, and ISPA Mindbody in a new wave of design-first, comfort-forward releases built for use every day.

Retailing at $145 on Nike's website, the Ava Rover is Nike's hyper high-tech version of a daily driver.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.