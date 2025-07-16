Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Super-Powered Nike Sneaker Best Worn to the Grocery Store

Written by Donovan Barnett in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Because Nike’s Ava Rover just showed up in Celestial Gold, it’s pretty hard to miss. Drenched in warm saturated tones and sculpted like a sneaker from the future, the new Ava Rover shoe looks part futuristic runner, part mango sorbet.

Originally launched earlier this year through a collaboration with Korean designer Hyein Seo, Nike's Ava Rover was always built for daily movement.

Shop Nike

The Ava Rover shoe's ZoomX foam underfoot delivers soft, marathon-grade bounce while a rugged outsole grips onto city pavement.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And the textured midsole, almost looking 3D printed in its inherent texture, wraps the Nike shoe in soft geometry.

Nike
1 / 3

But color is the kicker here. The mix of bright gold with vibrant red gives the Ava Rover real heat.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It’s loud, but not loud for the sake of it, more like performance tech dressed for the weekend in the West Village. This is a powerful shoe meant to be worn to the grocery store.

And that’s what makes it interesting. The Ava Rover is part of a quiet evolution at Nike. The sneaker packs in some of the best new technology the footwear brand has and places it in a “lifestyle shoe.”

It joins sneakers like the Motiva, Zoom Vomero 5, and ISPA Mindbody in a new wave of design-first, comfort-forward releases built for use every day.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Retailing at $145 on Nike's website, the Ava Rover is Nike's hyper high-tech version of a daily driver.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A High-Tech Stealth-Mode Nike Runner Engineered for Street Swag
  • No Thoughts, Just Nike's Ultra-Clean Grayed-Out Dunks
  • The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike
  • Nike’s Techy Retro Runner, Made Perfectly Pastel
  • Bode's Retro Nike Football Shoes Are Just as Good the Second Time Around
What To Read Next
  • XL EXTRALIGHT® Helps Us Celebrate Twenty Years of HS Covers
  • A Super-Powered Nike Sneaker Best Worn to the Grocery Store
  • Don’t Know These Nike Footballers? You Will
  • ​​Introducing the Chunkiest Nike Walking Sneaker Ever
  • sacai x Carhartt Workwear Is as Huge as It Is Small
  • How Premium Goods Made a Premium Nike (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now