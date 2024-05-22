Dior Designed a Dad Shoe With a Woman's Touch (EXCLUSIVE)

Dior delivered its chunky B30 sneakers for rich dads a few years back. So, what about the moms? Don't worry, they're getting their own Dior dad sneaker and it's called the Dior Chrono.

Dior's Chrono sneaker joins the women's Fall 2024 collection designed by by Maria Grazia Chiuri. And, appropriate to that offering's sporty inclinations, the Chrono shoe is an 00s-coded runner accented with elegant accoutrement and enthickened by an on-trend chunky sole.

Delivering an equal balance of indulgent details and technical specs, Dior's Chrono sneaker offers up layers of lustrous leather-like moments and mesh underlays. Within the Y2K-worthy upper, Dior embeds "CD" on the sneaker's breathable sidewalls, nodding to the house's founding couturier, Monsieur Christian Dior.

Again, the Dior Chrono sneaker finishes with a nice chunked-up bottom stamped with more Dior branding. A few stars are also emblazoned throughout the sneaker, spotlighting the motif that remains an important symbol in the Dior legacy (it was basically Mr. Dior's lucky charm).

Other Dior running-style shoes for the ladies have been produced, some of which have been pretty solid efforts by the luxury label. The Dior Chrono shoe is merely a continuation of the Dior footwear line's effortless fusion of sport and luxury, mirroring the appealing versatility of the forward-looking shoes offered as part of the Kim Jones-overseen Dior Homme label.

Following its runway debut in early 2024, the Dior Chrono sneaker will finally be available on Dior's website on May 23. The sneaker naturally arrives in classic schemes like silver, mixed metallics, and white/black, all tasteful and all true to its '00s runner personality.