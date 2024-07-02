Miu Miu's New Balance Dad Shoes Look Even Better in Leather (EXCLUSIVE)

Miu Miu and New Balance keep patiently improving upon perfection. Just when you thought the flattened Miu Balance sneakers couldn't possibly look better than in soft suede, Miu Miu drops its New Balance 530 shoe collab in sumptuous leather for Fall/Winter 2024.

We've got your first in-hand look at Miu Miu's latest New Balance sneakers, which are functionally identical to the delicious flattened shoes that the duo first released for Spring/Summer 2024.

Same low-profile one-piece outsole, same tonal approach, same doubled-up lace scheme, same louche lived-in look.

This time, though, Miu Miu's New Balance 530 is imagined in urbane grain leather instead of touchably hairy suede or porous mesh.

Now, yes, suede is a form of leather — typically an animal hide's reverse side — but when you think "leather" you almost certainly consider a smooth texture. Here's where Miu Miu's new new shoe collab comes in.

Offered in white and black colorways, the Miu Miu x New Balance FW24 shoes are still appreciably plush but also have a dash of gentle distressing most notable on the white pair, which wears some light scuffing and a gum sole, the first Miu Balance 530 sneaker to sport a contrasting outsole (though prior beige pairs stood atop a similar shade).

The latest 530 shoe collab drops July 2 on Miu Miu's website for $1,120 and that seems steep you must not be a Miu Miu regular: the two premiere colorways sold out on Miu Miu's web-store but quick and weren't even the first to do so.

Miu Miu's New Balance sneakers have been historically popular among Miu Miu's cultish fanbase, as the NB 574 sneakers released prior to the 530 didn't last much longer.

Those chunkier, more classically "dad" shoes were produced in ragged denim and indulgent corduroy, with one particularly outré iteration realized with crystals.

But the 530 is always going to be the superior Miu Miu New Balance sneaker. It's singularly indicative of Miu Miu's less but better approach, stripping away extraneities from an otherwise conventional on-trend shape and replacing what's left with pure quality.