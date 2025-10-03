Behind the Scenes of Jonathan Anderson's Dior Womenswear Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Jonathan Anderson has his eye is on Dior's future. To get there, he's become an ardent student of the past, calling back to the master's work so as to direct his own. But where other designers might've more literally lifted from Christian Dior's oeuvre to create contemporary crowd-pleasers, Anderson's playbook is his own.

But, like Monsieur Dior, Anderson's designs are anchored by an adherence to the strictest sense of craft.

As seen in backstage imagery shared exclusively by Highsnobiety, Anderson's debut Dior womenswear collection epitomizes the kind of attention to detail to be expected from one of the world's leading luxury houses.

But any luxury house can offer fine fabric. Only Dior could've shaped this collection, indicated by the signatures that appear throughout, reimagined but recognizable.

Bows, for instance, were tied in silk, knotted in denim, framed on the collar, the back, and the waist, so frequent as to become an easter egg for the Dior faithful.

Likewise, delicate opaque lace wrapped the form, haute capes gained an intellectual edge through geometric jacquard, Christian Dior's famous floral fixation was referenced through tonal embroidery, and his equally famous 1949 couture dress, Junon, was reborn lighter, airier, and yet no less exhaustive in make.

How very Jonathan Anderson to apply the couture touch to what was ostensibly a ready-to-wear collection. Beneath its sculptural headwear, though, Dior Spring/Summer 2026 epitomized commerciality.

Like Anderson's sublime SS26 menswear collection, the womenswear offering was rich with approachable fare including some of Anderson's preferred wardrobe staples, trim polo shirts and chino-style trousers.

And, as to be expected, the designer retooled some of the house's handbags and shoes, tastefully updating all-purpose shapes in alignment with his new direction. For instance, to complement a generous suede parka, a series of standout shoulder bags were cut from a similarly light skin, anchoring the overt appeal of metal "DIOR" charms with material substance.

From afar, it's all perfectly Jonathan Anderson and, up close, it's all plainly Dior.

